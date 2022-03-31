Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 240,130 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,130 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,884,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,428,000 after buying an additional 716,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $102.15. The stock had a trading volume of 22,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,792. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.97 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

