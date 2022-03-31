Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 255,744 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,744 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.63% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $135,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 177.8% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WH traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,800. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.24 and a 1-year high of $93.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

WH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

