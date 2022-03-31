Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 279,784 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,328,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,784 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $101,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after buying an additional 12,948,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,622 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.89. The company had a trading volume of 402,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,284,626. The firm has a market cap of $209.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

