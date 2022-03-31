Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,529,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,425,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 85,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

HYG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,132,734. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $88.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.48.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

