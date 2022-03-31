BetterBetting Market Capitalization Hits $232.69 Million (BETR)

BetterBetting (BETR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded flat against the US dollar. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00037897 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00108500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

