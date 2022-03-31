Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BYND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.84.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 28,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 11.17. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $160.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average is $74.06.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.