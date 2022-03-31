B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

Shares of BGS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,469. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.35. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $36.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.42.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 182.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at $302,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

