BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,059 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,566 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,709,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 114.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 218.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,379,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.82) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.44) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,163.53.

BHP opened at $78.12 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

