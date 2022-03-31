BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Liberum Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.82) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.44) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.62) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.51) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,163.53.
BHP traded up $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,684,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.36.
About BHP Group (Get Rating)
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
