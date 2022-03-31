Binemon (BIN) Price Tops $0.0067 on Exchanges

Binemon (BIN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Binemon has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binemon has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binemon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00047209 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.61 or 0.07184965 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,478.89 or 0.99579147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00045871 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.