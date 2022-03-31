BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Announces Earnings Results

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 72.74% and a negative net margin of 1,237.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of BCDA stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.35. BioCardia has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on BioCardia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioCardia stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCardia, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BCDA Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of BioCardia as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

