Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Biocept has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $39.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Biocept in the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biocept during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biocept during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Biocept by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Biocept by 437.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 68,186 shares during the period. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

