Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4,599.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 588,232 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 14.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 158.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.