BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,411. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $13.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,726,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

