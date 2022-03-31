BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,411. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $13.24.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (EGF)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.