BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 412.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,115,000.

NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.49. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

