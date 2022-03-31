Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Blucora alerts:

BCOR stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35. Blucora has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $950.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.24. Blucora had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter worth $7,537,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,833,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,682,000 after purchasing an additional 208,972 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 983.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,377 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blucora (Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.