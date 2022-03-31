BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BXC. Benchmark boosted their price target on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

NYSE:BXC opened at $74.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.88. BlueLinx has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $96.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $725.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.85.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $972.95 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

