Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
BRG opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 96.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.45, a PEG ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $27.48.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.