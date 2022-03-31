Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.92

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$53.92 and traded as high as C$58.65. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$58.57, with a volume of 92,786 shares.

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$58.25 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Boardwalk REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.83.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.