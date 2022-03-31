Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives $800.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $800.00.

A number of research firms have commented on BYPLF. Panmure Gordon upgraded Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.50) to GBX 800 ($10.48) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.94) to GBX 800 ($10.48) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS:BYPLF traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420. Bodycote has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

