BOK Financial Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOK Financial in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BOKF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average of $101.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,160. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

