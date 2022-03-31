Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ BOLT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,315. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOLT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.
