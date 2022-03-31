Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BOLT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,315. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOLT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.