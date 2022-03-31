Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOOT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.79. 496,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,569. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.07. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

