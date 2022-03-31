Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOOT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.
In related news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BOOT traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.79. 496,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,569. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.07. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $134.50.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 6 EPS for the current year.
About Boot Barn (Get Rating)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
