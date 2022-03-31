BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Down 20.7% in March

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,800 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 383,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 793,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of BPT traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,342. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $15.60.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.581 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.52%. This is a positive change from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
