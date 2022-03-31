Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) Insider Purchases £48,450 in Stock

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Rating) insider Trevor Brown purchased 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £48,450 ($63,466.07).

Trevor Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Trevor Brown purchased 100,000 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,719.15).

Shares of LON BRH opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.59. Braveheart Investment Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 130.95 ($1.72). The company has a market cap of £9.66 million and a PE ratio of 0.55.

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

