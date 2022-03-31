Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Update

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,100 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadwind in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Broadwind by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,669,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 175,338 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Broadwind by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 203,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 91,266 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. 27.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,892. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.92 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

