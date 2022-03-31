Brokerages Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to Post $2.00 EPS

Analysts forecast that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.08. CDW reported earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.93 to $10.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CDW.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDW by 1.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in CDW by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in CDW by 33.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.82. The company had a trading volume of 874,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a 52 week low of $161.34 and a 52 week high of $208.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.