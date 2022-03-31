Brokerages Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Post $2.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) will post $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $2.21. Dollar Tree posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $7.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,565,000 after buying an additional 46,914 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,653,000 after buying an additional 384,777 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,233,000 after buying an additional 108,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.63. The company had a trading volume of 19,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,335. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.37. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $160.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

