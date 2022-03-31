Brokerages Anticipate Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $883.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) will report $883.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $877.80 million and the highest is $895.00 million. Fortinet reported sales of $710.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.93. 715,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,671. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.46, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $179.50 and a twelve month high of $371.77.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

