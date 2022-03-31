Brokerages Anticipate Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) will announce $201.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.60 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $183.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $803.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $801.24 million to $806.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $826.69 million, with estimates ranging from $821.98 million to $833.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $47,147,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,522,000 after buying an additional 1,004,377 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $454,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $46.56. The stock had a trading volume of 423,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,395. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 67.34%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

