Brokerages Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to Post $2.26 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings of $2.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $9.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $9.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.83.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $550.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,323. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $517.43 and a 200 day moving average of $585.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $460.36 and a 1 year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

