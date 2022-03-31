Brokerages Anticipate Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.00. Quipt Home Medical also reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $29.12 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QIPT shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of QIPT opened at $4.45 on Monday. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $149.21 million and a P/E ratio of -13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 160,250 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

