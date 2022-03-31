Brokerages Expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Will Post Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) to post $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. AdvanSix posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $9.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $51.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.74. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 20.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 57.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 54.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 115,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 68.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

