Brokerages Expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Announce $3.55 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.58. Synaptics posted earnings of $2.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research's earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.50.

SYNA stock traded down $10.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.82. 18,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,099. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $114.05 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Synaptics by 112.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after buying an additional 1,543,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,268,000 after acquiring an additional 608,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,188,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,884,000 after acquiring an additional 156,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

