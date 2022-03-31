Brokerages Expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) will post $1.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.85. Vista Outdoor posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

VSTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

NYSE VSTO traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 650,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.81. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

