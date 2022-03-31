Brokerages Set Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Target Price at C$15.35

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.35.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a market cap of C$316.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 20.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Altius Renewable Royalties has a one year low of C$7.80 and a one year high of C$14.73.

Altius Renewable Royalties ( TSE:ARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.99 million.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

