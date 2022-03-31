Brokerages Set Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target at $23.17

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of CLMT opened at $13.32 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $17.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.38.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

