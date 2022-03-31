Brokerages Set Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) PT at $87.00

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cerner by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,549 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 8.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Cerner by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $93.57. 43,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,823. Cerner has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $93.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.