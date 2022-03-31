Brokerages Set Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Target Price at $9.75

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HMLP. B. Riley decreased their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Höegh LNG Partners ( NYSE:HMLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

