Brokerages Set NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Target Price at $53.29

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get NCR alerts:

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NCR by 51.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,588,000 after purchasing an additional 542,477 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in NCR by 11.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in NCR by 11,541.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NCR during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors raised its holdings in NCR by 30.6% during the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 10,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NCR opened at $40.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 1.63. NCR has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NCR will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NCR (Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.