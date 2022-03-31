Brokerages Set NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Target Price at $53.29

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.29.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:NCR opened at $40.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 1.63. NCR has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.
NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NCR will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About NCR (Get Rating)
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NCR (NCR)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.