Brokerages Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Target Price at $101.17

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.17.

PLNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.48. The stock had a trading volume of 512,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,869. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.48. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.46, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $73,431,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 452.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 5,532.2% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 197,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 194,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

