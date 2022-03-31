Brokerages Set Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Price Target at GBX 641.43

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 641.43 ($8.40).

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.17) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.38) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.79) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.25) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In related news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.86), for a total transaction of £99,387.08 ($130,190.04).

LON RTO traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 524 ($6.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,540,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,490. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 444.20 ($5.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 662 ($8.67). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 503.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 558.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

