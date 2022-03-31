Brokers Issue Forecasts for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for JinkoSolar in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $7.26 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JinkoSolar’s FY2025 earnings at $9.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.42.

JKS opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $66.37.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 1.76%. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,365,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,928,000 after buying an additional 944,455 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 104.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 399,346 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at about $12,990,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 307,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after buying an additional 260,765 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

