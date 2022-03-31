Brokers Offer Predictions for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

NYSE:REXR opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

