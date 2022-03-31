Brokers Offer Predictions for TriCo Bancshares’ FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for TriCo Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.85.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.90 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

TCBK opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 25.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 14.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

