Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 12,669 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,297,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $223.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.28 and a 200 day moving average of $204.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.22.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

