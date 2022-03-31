Brown Advisory Inc. Buys New Shares in First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,105,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,531,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,455,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $13.49 on Thursday. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.09.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FWRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

