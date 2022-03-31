Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $18,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 3,633,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after buying an additional 2,221,691 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,766 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,659,000 after purchasing an additional 696,308 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $190.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.14 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.97.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

