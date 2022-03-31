Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $15,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 727,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,923,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 13.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,929,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in HEICO by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 187,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in HEICO by 5.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in HEICO during the third quarter worth about $14,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $61,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,324,570. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $154.96 on Thursday. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $122.03 and a 1 year high of $156.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.79.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

