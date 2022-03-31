Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 170,803 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 276.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $244.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $179.85 and a 12 month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.